Alexandersson-led India U17 women’s team completes first training camp of 2025

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Led by Swedish coach Joakim Alexandersson, the India U17 women's team completed their first training camp of 2025 at The Sports School in Kanakapura, near Bengaluru. The 32 players took part in the month-long camp in preparation for the SAFF U17 Women's Championship and the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers, scheduled to be held in September and October 2025.

“The players have shown a lot of desire to work hard. Most of them have played together in the past so it is a very strong and tight group, they know each other well," he added.

"There is a lot of scope for improvement in playing organised football and the young players seem to have a good attitude to learn. The individual skill of the players is also very encouraging," Alexandersson was quoted as saying by the All-India Football Federation (AIFF).

The trial for the camp began on January 10, 2025, in which a total of 46 players participated. After 10 days, a group of 32 players were retained for the camp for further evaluation. Alexandersson, along with Indian assistant coaches oversaw the camp that ended on February 13.

AIFF Deputy Secretary General and in-charge of the National Team, M. Satyanarayan, said, “After this one-month camp, the girls have been given a break for exams, and they will reassemble for another camp at the same venue in Kanakapura.

The process of adding players to the camp will continue as scouting is on in the 60-plus ASMITA U17 Football Leagues currently being played around the country.

"The Indian Men’s Team coach Manolo Márquez has also given his inputs and soon we are also planning to hold camps for the under-23 players as most of them (over 150 in ISL and I-League) are not getting enough game time with their clubs," he added.

These camps are aimed at preparing for the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers (scheduled for September 2025) as well as the Asian Games and Olympics".

