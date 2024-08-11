Murari breaks all-time re-release box-office records!

The sensational 2001 film Murari, starring Mahesh Babu and Sonali Bendre and directed by Krishna Vamshi, was re-released on August 9 in theatres. Even after 23 years, the movie still broke collection records and attracted a broad audience. Murari was re-released on the occasion of Superstar Mahesh Babu's birthday, which was grandly celebrated even after two decades.

Competing with the new releases, this re-release has created another record by becoming the highest-grossing re-released movie. However, the re-release trend started by Okkadu, the hype of the film breaking records.

The movie has made over 7.4 crore rupees in revenue in just two days. Prior to this, Mahesh's re-releases of Pokiri and Okkadu did well at the box office. They brought in respectable sums of money for the distributors. This movie is expected to run in theatres for a few days as family audiences can come in huge numbers.