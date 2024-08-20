Melbourne Mayor's selfie with Ram Charan goes viral!

Mega Power Star Ram Charan visited Melbourne, Australia, as the Chief Guest for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Fans went wild at his arrival and sped up to take a selfie with him. Surprisingly, along with the fans, the Mayor of Melbourne also took a selfie with the actor. The overjoyed Mayor shared the image through his Instagram.

He shared the image, captioning, "Indians living here play a key role in making our city great. I recently attended the Indian Independence Day celebrations here, and I got to take a selfie with Ram Charan. My wish has come true,"

The Rangasthalam actor visited Australia to attend the 15th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. He was seen with his wife and hoisted the national flag on August 15, Independence Day. During his speech, he expressed his love for the place and recalled the moments of the 'Orange' shooting. Additionally, he expressed his joy at the increasing global awareness of the Indian film industry.

