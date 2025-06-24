Megastar Chinrajeevi's Mother Anjanamma Unwell?

There have been reports about Megastar Chiranjeevi's mother, Anjanamma, being unwell for the past few hours. Chiranjeevi and others have not confirmed anything, but speculation is rampant, and it remains to be seen if any family members will clarify for fans.

Also, there is a video of Pawan Kalyan leaving the cabinet in his car right after the session had started, and his absence is being linked to his mother's health. Reports claim otherwise, despite the lack of confirmation.

We await further details on this matter.