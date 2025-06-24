July 7 Public Holiday in India? Find out here!

Muharram, which signals the start of the Islamic New Year, is celebrated as a public holiday in India. Muslims in the country remember this major event, and its date is based on seeing the moon. Muharram would be celebrated on July 6 in 2025, although it could fall on July 7 if the moon is not seen on the previous evening.

Effect on Everyday Life

On this day, several institutions will be closed, i.e.:

Schools and Colleges: All schools and colleges will be closed, providing students with a much-needed break.

Banks and Post Offices: Banks will not function, and post offices will also be closed.

Government Offices: Government offices will be closed, and official activity will be suspended.

Stock Exchanges: Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed, and hence trading activity will be impacted.

Trading Holiday

The BSE and NSE will mark Muharram as a trading holiday, which will affect all market segments, such as:

Equity and Equity Derivatives: These segments will remain suspended for trading.

SLB, Currency Derivatives, and Interest Rate Derivatives: The segments will be affected due to the trading holiday.

MCX Trading

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) will halt trading in the morning session on the occasion of Muharram. Nevertheless, business activity will continue in the evening session from 5:00 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm.

Importance of Muharram

Muharram is a holy month in the Islamic calendar and is more than just the beginning of a new year. It is also a time when Muslims, especially the Shia, mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussein ibn Ali at the Battle of Karbala.

Overall, Muharram 2025 is an important event in India, witnessed by the closure of many institutions and a trading holiday at the stock exchanges. The observance date can vary with the moon sighting, but its influence on everyday life and money markets will be considerable.

