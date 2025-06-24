Indian Railways Recruitment 2025: Apply for 6,180 Technician Posts now!

Indian Railways is preparing for a huge recruitment drive, and a notice is to be published soon for 6,180 posts of technicians in different zones. The entire notice is expected to come out on June 28, and candidates eligible for the post can apply online from June 28 to July 28, as per Employment News.

Key Highlights

Total Vacancies: 6,180 vacancies are up for grabs in various regions, out of which 180 vacancies are for Technician Grade-I Signal and 6,000 vacancies are for Technician Grade-III.

Regions: The drive will be carried out in 21 railway regions all over the country, including Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Jammu and Srinagar, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Prayagraj, Ranchi, Secunderabad, Siliguri, Thiruvananthapuram, and Gorakhpur.

Selection Process: The selection will be made on the basis of a written test, medical examination, and other factors.

Application Fee: Information regarding the application fee and other conditions will be released on the official website.

Important Dates

Release Date of Notification: June 28

Application Start Date: June 28

Application End Date: July 28

Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process

The eligibility standards, selection procedure, and syllabus for the written test will be notified shortly. Candidates are requested to visit the official website for the latest information.

How to Apply

Shortlisted candidates can submit their application online through the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) from June 28 to July 28. Candidates are requested to go through the eligibility standards and selection procedure carefully before applying.

Indian Railways' recruitment campaign is an excellent chance for those applicants who wish to become a part of the railway industry. As there are numerous vacancies, eligible candidates should never miss this chance to apply for these positions.

