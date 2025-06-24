BTech Admissions 2025: Old Fees Applicable, EAPCET Counseling Schedule Announced

The State Higher Education Council has made a decision to implement the previous fee structure for all higher education courses, including engineering, in the academic year 2025-26. Students appearing for BTech, BPharmacy, MTech, MPharmacy, LLB, LLM, BED, MBA, MCA, BPEd, DPED, and other courses will have to pay identical fees as the previous year.

Key Highlights

Old Fees Applicable: The fee for engineering courses will be a maximum of Rs. 1.65 lakhs.

EAPCET Counseling Schedule: The counseling procedure is set to commence shortly, with the counseling schedule to be announced on June 23 or June 24.

Direct Admission to Second Year: Students passing out of a polytechnic diploma will be directly admitted in the second year of BTech and BPharmacy courses via ESET.

Seat Allotment: The first seat allotment will be done by June 25.

Admission Process

The admission for different courses, such as BTech, is still underway. Students should verify the current updates on the admission timeline and process on the official websites of the respective institutions.

Fee Structure

The fee structure for BTech courses is different at various institutions, with government colleges having lower fees than private universities. The average BTech course fee is between INR 20,000 and INR 2,00,000 per semester.

Uncertainty Over New Fee Policy

Although the original fee structure will apply to the current year, there is doubt about whether or not the new fee policy will be introduced halfway through the year. The education department is said to be mulling over the idea of placing a provision that fees will be according to the orders issued by the government, with old fees being charged in the meantime.

Implications for Students

The move to use the previous fee system for the ongoing academic year will most likely favor those students who were apprehensive about the proposed hike in fees. This will give them stability and continuity so that they can concentrate on their studies without any attendant financial uncertainty.

In summary, the State Higher Education Council's move to implement the previous year's fee structure for this academic year is a relief for the students. The schedule for EAPCET counseling will be released shortly, and the students will be able to have a hassle-free admission process.

Also read: AP EAPCET 2025 Counselling Update: Agriculture and Pharmacy Seat Allotment Results Out on June 25