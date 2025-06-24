AP EAPCET 2025 Counselling Update: Agriculture and Pharmacy Seat Allotment Results Out on June 25

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is going to announce the second phase counselling results for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams on June 25, 2025. The applicants who attended the second counselling can see their allotment status on the official website.

Rank Allotment for Supplementary Qualified Candidates

Those candidates who have cleared the Intermediate supplementary examinations will get their AP EAPCET 2025 rank on June 28. The ranks will be used for subsequent counselling and seat allotment procedures in Agriculture and Pharmacy courses.

Important Note for Regular Intermediate Students

Normal intermediate students who have qualified in EAPCET 2025 but have not been allotted a rank are recommended to check their application details. It is important that the Intermediate hall ticket number is properly uploaded on the EAPCET application. Any errors or omissions can lead to not being allotted a rank. Candidates can log in to the official website and check and verify their application details.

How to View AP EAPCET 2025 Results and Ranks

To view the AP EAPCET 2025 results and ranks, candidates can proceed as follows:

Visit the Official Website: Visit the Official Website

Click on the Result Link: Check for the link that has the words "AP EAPCET 2025 Second Phase Counselling Results" or "AP EAPCET 2025 Rank Card".

Enter Login Credentials: Provide your hall ticket number and other mandatory details.

View Your Result: After logging in, your rank and result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and Print: Download your rank and result card for future use.

To get the latest updates, counselling schedules, and announcements related to the rank, candidates should regularly check the official portal. It is important to be updated with the counselling process and seat allotment to get admission in the desired courses.

Key Dates to Remember

June 25, 2025: Result of counselling for the second phase for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams

June 28, 2025: Supplementary qualified candidates' rank allotment

By going through these steps and staying current, aspirants can have a hassle-free admission process for Agriculture and Pharmacy courses.

