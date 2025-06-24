NEET MDS Counselling 2025: Complete Schedule, Registration, and Key Dates
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially released the NEET MDS 2025 counselling schedule. Candidates who qualified the entrance exam held on April 19 can now begin the registration process for Round 1 from June 24, 2025, on the official website — mcc.nic.in.
The NEET MDS 2025 result was declared on May 15, and as per the Dental Council of India (DCI), June 30 is the final date for candidates to complete their mandatory internship to be eligible for counselling.
NEET MDS 2025 Counselling Schedule: Complete Breakdown
Round 1
- Seat matrix verification by institutes: June 23, 2025
- Registration & Fee Payment: June 24 – 30, 2025
- Choice Filling & Locking: June 25 – 30, 2025
- Seat Allotment Processing: July 1 – 2, 2025
- Result Declaration: July 3, 2025
- Reporting to Allotted Colleges: July 4 – 8, 2025
- Institute Verification: July 9 – 11, 2025
Round 2
- Registration & Fee Payment: July 12 – 15, 2025
- Choice Filling & Locking: July 13 – 16, 2025
- Seat Allotment Processing: July 16 – 17, 2025
- Result Declaration: July 18, 2025
- Reporting to Colleges: July 19 – 27, 2025
- Institute Verification: July 28 – 30, 2025
Round 3 (Mop-Up Round)
- Seat Matrix Verification: July 31, 2025
- Registration, Payment, Choice Filling & Locking: August 1 – 5, 2025
- Seat Allotment Processing: August 6 – 7, 2025
- Result Declaration: August 8, 2025
- Reporting to Colleges: August 9 – 16, 2025
Stray Vacancy Round
- Registration, Payment, Choice Filling & Locking: August 19 – 21, 2025
- Seat Allotment Processing: August 22, 2025
- Result Declaration: August 23, 2025
- Reporting to Colleges: August 24 – 30, 2025
Key Details
- The NEET MDS counselling process is conducted for 50% of the All India Quota (AIQ) seats.
- The remaining 50% seats are filled through state-level counselling conducted by respective state authorities.
- Candidates must complete registration, fee payment, and choice locking within the specified deadlines.
- Missing any deadline may lead to disqualification from that particular round.
Official Website for Registration
Candidates must visit mcc.nic.in regularly for the latest updates and official announcements regarding NEET MDS 2025 counselling.
Stay updated and act within deadlines to secure your MDS seat!
