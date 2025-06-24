NEET MDS Counselling 2025: Complete Schedule, Registration, and Key Dates

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially released the NEET MDS 2025 counselling schedule. Candidates who qualified the entrance exam held on April 19 can now begin the registration process for Round 1 from June 24, 2025, on the official website — mcc.nic.in.

The NEET MDS 2025 result was declared on May 15, and as per the Dental Council of India (DCI), June 30 is the final date for candidates to complete their mandatory internship to be eligible for counselling.

NEET MDS 2025 Counselling Schedule: Complete Breakdown

Round 1

Seat matrix verification by institutes: June 23, 2025

Registration & Fee Payment: June 24 – 30, 2025

Choice Filling & Locking: June 25 – 30, 2025

Seat Allotment Processing: July 1 – 2, 2025

Result Declaration: July 3, 2025

Reporting to Allotted Colleges: July 4 – 8, 2025

Institute Verification: July 9 – 11, 2025

Round 2

Registration & Fee Payment: July 12 – 15, 2025

Choice Filling & Locking: July 13 – 16, 2025

Seat Allotment Processing: July 16 – 17, 2025

Result Declaration: July 18, 2025

Reporting to Colleges: July 19 – 27, 2025

Institute Verification: July 28 – 30, 2025

Round 3 (Mop-Up Round)

Seat Matrix Verification: July 31, 2025

Registration, Payment, Choice Filling & Locking: August 1 – 5, 2025

Seat Allotment Processing: August 6 – 7, 2025

Result Declaration: August 8, 2025

Reporting to Colleges: August 9 – 16, 2025

Stray Vacancy Round

Registration, Payment, Choice Filling & Locking: August 19 – 21, 2025

Seat Allotment Processing: August 22, 2025

Result Declaration: August 23, 2025

Reporting to Colleges: August 24 – 30, 2025

Key Details

The NEET MDS counselling process is conducted for 50% of the All India Quota (AIQ) seats.

The remaining 50% seats are filled through state-level counselling conducted by respective state authorities.

Candidates must complete registration, fee payment, and choice locking within the specified deadlines.

Missing any deadline may lead to disqualification from that particular round.

Official Website for Registration

Candidates must visit mcc.nic.in regularly for the latest updates and official announcements regarding NEET MDS 2025 counselling.

Stay updated and act within deadlines to secure your MDS seat!

