Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Blockbuster Talk: Chiranjeevi and Team Celebrate Grand Success

Entering the Sankranti box-office race, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi and starring Megastar Chiranjeevi, hit theatres on January 12. The family entertainer has opened to blockbuster talk right from day one, with overwhelmingly positive responses pouring in from premiere shows itself.

Social media is buzzing with celebratory reactions, with fans declaring, “Boss is back… this Sankranti belongs to the Boss,” as praise continues to pour in for Chiranjeevi’s performance.

Team Celebrates Success

Delighted by the strong response, the film’s team marked the occasion with celebrations. Chiranjeevi, director Anil Ravipudi, and producers Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela came together to celebrate the film’s success. Photos from the celebration were shared across social media platforms, quickly going viral among fans.

A Perfect Sankranti Entertainer

Staying true to his promise, Anil Ravipudi has presented vintage Chiranjeevi on screen. With his impressive acting, graceful screen presence, and energetic dance moves, the Megastar has thoroughly entertained audiences and delighted his fans.

Overall, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has delivered a festive treat for Mega fans this Sankranti. Now, all eyes are on the film’s box-office performance to see what kind of records it will set in the days to come.