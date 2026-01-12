Havish's Nenu Ready Teaser Released: Watch Video

Young actor Havish joins hands with hitmaker Thrinadha Rao Nakkina for the breezy entertainer Nenu Ready, promising a laughter-packed cinematic ride. Produced by Nikhila Koneru under the Harniks India LLP banner, the film features Kavya Thapar as the female lead.

After generating curiosity through its posters and title reveal, the makers have now unveiled the teaser, which recently played in theatres alongside Prabhas’ The Raja Saab. The teaser instantly strikes a chord by introducing a relatable, fun-filled setup rooted in everyday middle-class life.

The story revolves around a disciplined Andhra youth employed in the private sector who gets engaged to a spirited Telangana girl, setting the stage for a delightful culture clash. From contrasting food habits to lifestyle differences, the teaser mines humour from situations that feel familiar and organic, a space where Thrinadha Rao Nakkina excels.

Havish looks convincing as the responsible family man, scoring with his natural screen presence and well-timed comedy. Kavya Thapar brings freshness and charm as the Nizam girl, and their on-screen pairing adds sparkle to the narrative. The presence of seasoned comedy performers like Brahmanandam, Srilakshmi, Vennela Kishore, and VTV Ganesh further amplifies the film’s entertainment quotient.

Visually, the teaser stands out with bright, colourful frames captured by Nizar Shafi, while Mickey J Meyer’s energetic background score perfectly complements the comic mood. Backed by solid production values, Nenu Ready makes a confident first impression.

Overall, the teaser successfully sets the tone for a wholesome entertainer and raises expectations for its theatrical release in summer 2026.