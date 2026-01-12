Makar Sankranti 2026: Easy Snack Ideas for a Fun Kite Flying Party

Makar Sankranti is one of India’s most widely celebrated harvest festivals, observed with immense joy and regional diversity from north to south and east to west. Marking the sun’s transition into Capricorn, the festival symbolises new beginnings, prosperity, and the gradual arrival of longer, warmer days after winter. While customs and names may vary—Sankranti in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Magh Bihu in Assam, and Uttarayan in Gujarat—the spirit of celebration remains the same. Clear skies, vibrant decorations, family gatherings, and kite flying form the heart of the festivities in many parts of the country.

Kite flying, in particular, is a shared tradition across several Indian states, turning terraces and open grounds into lively social spaces. Hours of friendly competition under the sun call for easy, satisfying snacks that can be enjoyed between rounds. Across regions, households prepare festive bites that reflect local flavours while keeping the mood light and cheerful.

Til and Jaggery Sweets

Across North and Western India, sesame seeds and jaggery take centre stage during Makar Sankranti. From til laddoos to brittle-style chikki, these treats are exchanged as symbols of goodwill and sweetness. Breaking jaggery-sesame chikki into small pieces makes it a convenient snack to enjoy while flying kites, offering quick energy and a traditional festive taste.

Spiced Peanuts and Roasted Grains

Peanuts are a popular Sankranti snack in many regions, especially during outdoor celebrations. Dry-roasted peanuts tossed with salt, red chilli powder, and a dash of chaat masala make for a crunchy, flavour-packed nibble. In some homes, roasted chickpeas or puffed grains are also served, adding variety to the snack spread.

Murmura and Puffed Rice Chaat

Light yet flavourful, puffed rice snacks are common across India. Murmura chaat, prepared with chopped onions, tomatoes, green chillies, coriander, lemon juice, and tangy chutneys, is ideal for early evening munching. It’s easy to assemble and can be enjoyed without feeling too heavy during long hours of play.

Traditional Telugu Snacks

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Sankranti celebrations are closely linked with homemade snacks prepared over several days. Garelu (medu vadas), crisp on the outside and soft inside, are often served hot with chutney during festive gatherings. Ariselu, made from rice flour and jaggery, are a Sankranti special and can be cut into smaller portions for sharing. Boorelu, sweet lentil-stuffed fritters, are another festive favourite, especially during family get-togethers.

Savoury Fritters and Warm Bites

Since evenings can still be slightly chilly in January, warm snacks are always welcome. Corn fritters, onion pakoras, or mixed vegetable bajjis served with mint or coconut chutney bring comfort and warmth. Paired with cups of tea or filter coffee, these snacks create the perfect break between kite-flying sessions.

Flatbreads and Light Eats

Across different regions, small flatbreads such as theplas, rotis, or millet-based breads are served with curd or pickles. These make for filling yet balanced snacks that allow guests to quickly refuel and return to the festivities.

Sweet and Dry Snack Options

Dry snacks like banana chips, shankarpali, chakli, or sweetened murmura mixes are popular additions to the Sankranti table. They store well and can be enjoyed throughout the day without needing to be reheated, making them ideal for large gatherings.

Celebrated in countless ways across India, Makar Sankranti brings people together under open skies to welcome a new season of hope and abundance. Whether it’s sharing sweets, flying kites, or enjoying regional delicacies, the festival is a beautiful reflection of India’s cultural diversity—united by tradition, warmth, and the joy of togetherness.

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