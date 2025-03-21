Mahesh Babu’s Son Gautam Impresses in His First-Ever Screen Performance: Watch Video

Gautam Ghattamaneni, son of Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, has once again captured the public’s attention. The young talent, currently enrolled in the esteemed NYU Tisch School of the Arts, is pursuing a four-year degree in Drama and Performing Arts. Despite maintaining a low profile, he is now the talk of the town.

A video featuring Gautam’s maiden on-screen act surfaced online last night, rapidly gaining traction. In the clip, he delivers a gripping performance, showcasing intense emotions during a dining table confrontation with a young woman. His striking resemblance to his father has further fueled excitement among movie buffs, with many already envisioning him as the next big star in Telugu cinema.

Adding to the anticipation, his sister Sitara had previously hinted at his plans to step into films. However, eager fans may have to wait a few more years before witnessing his big-screen debut. With his impressive first appearance, expectations are already soaring for the young Ghattamaneni scion.