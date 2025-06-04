Kingdom vs HHVM Clash Inevitable? US Distributor Clears the Air

The postponement of Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu to a later date is highly likely, even though it's not official yet. The new date, according to multiple reports, will be in the first week of July, and the makers are looking to lock the release on the 4th of July.

On the same date, Vijay Deverekonda's Kingdom will also be releasing. Remember that Vijay's film was supposed to come out on the 30th of May, and owing to VFX and other issues, the makers had decided to postpone the movie to a later date.

It's also being reported that the director was not happy with certain scenes, and right now, few scenes from Kingdom are being re-shot with Vijay Deverekonda. The film will definitely meet its deadline of July 4th, and if HHVM decides to come at this date, will Naga Vamsi postpone the movie again out of respect for Pawan Kalyan?

Vamsi has already made it clear that he doesn't want to clash with Pawan Kalyan and will take his film out if HHVM announces its release date. Now that Pawan's film is struggling to get the VFX done right and has fewer buyers, it remains to be seen if Naga Vamsi postpones Kingdom again. It will be insulting to Vijay Deverakonda and a disservice to movie fans if the same happens.

Confirming Kingdom's final release date, overseas distributor Sloka entertainments dismissed the rumors of the movie getting postponed, and confirmed that it will in-fact release on July 3rd (U.S) and on July 4th in India. The film's release is strategically planned to make use of the long Independence Day weekend advantage for U.S. audiences, and a lot is riding on Kingdom.

It will be interesting to observe where the clash will end between two high-marquee films.