Six new Covid cases in Patna; doctors say no need to panic, take precautions

Patna, June 4 (IANS) After six new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, the number of Covid-19 patients has risen to 30 in Patna since May 23, according to the latest report released by the Bihar Health Department.

The new cases include a 19-year-old male, a 21-year-old female, and three senior citizens aged 55, 66, and 73 years.

Currently, 24 patients are active, while six have recovered and been discharged. Of the total, 16 cases were confirmed by government labs (AIIMS, NMCH, IGIMS), while the remaining 14 came from private labs, raising concerns about the silent spread of the virus.

Some doctors, nurses, and medical students at prominent hospitals like Patna AIIMS, NMCH, and IGIMS are among those infected, raising concerns. Experts have warned that this could hamper hospital preparedness if adequate precautions are not maintained.

The inclusion of three elderly patients above 55 years in the new cases has prompted health officials to reiterate the vulnerability of senior citizens and people with comorbidities such as heart disease and diabetes.

“Most of the patients have mild symptoms such as fever, sore throat, and fatigue. However, the elderly and those with chronic illnesses should be extra cautious,” said Dr Avinash Kumar Singh, Civil Surgeon, Patna.

Hospitals have been directed to ensure the availability of oxygen cylinders, testing kits, and vaccine stocks.

Mock drills for oxygen supply have already been conducted across multiple districts, including Patna.

IGIMS has reserved a 12-bed Covid ward and three ICU beds. NMCH has also allocated beds for Covid care. However, there has been no confirmation yet of new sub-variants such as Omicron LF.7 or NB.1.8.1 in Bihar.

As of June 3, active Covid-19 cases in India have risen to 4,265, with Kerala (1,435) and Maharashtra (424) being the most affected states.

Deaths reported in these states have largely been linked to underlying health conditions, underscoring the importance of preventive care.

Authorities have appealed to the public not to panic but to remain vigilant. Citizens are advised to wear masks in crowded areas, get tested immediately if symptoms develop, maintain hygiene and avoid unnecessary exposure.

“There’s no need for fear, but caution is critical. All active patients are being monitored,” added Dr Singh.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.