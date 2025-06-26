Kannappa Movie Early Review Going Viral in Bollywood

There is a lot of anticipation and hype surrounding Manchu Vishnu's upcoming release, Kannappa. Vishnu promoted the film immensely by traveling to various states. He also brought in multiple stars from various industries to guarantee a strong opening on the first day.

Mounted on a huge scale, it's important for Kannappa to have a solid opening worldwide, and the presence of Prabhas will ensure that this will happen. The film's trailer received positive feedback, and the advance bookings have started promisingly.

Kannappa First Review: Manchu Vishnu's Career-best

If the word of mouth is good, Kannappa can become a great outing and much-needed box-office win for Manchu Vishnu. Ahead of the film's release tomorrow (June 27th), select premieres could have been shown to Bollywood journalists, who dropped their honest reactions to the movie after watching it.

One such review from a Bollywood insider is going viral. Talking about the positives of Kannappa, it was said that the last thirty minutes will be an emotionally fulfilling ride, and it will awaken the Shiva Bhakt inside all of us. Also, the review pointed out the performances, and it was declared that "Manchu Vishnu was born to play Kannappa." His portrayal of Kannappa could define his career going forward, and despite slow pacing in the first half, Kannappa more than makes up for the same in the second half, thanks to Prabhas' terrific screen presence.

Fans will greatly benefit from this review, and the positive feedback from this insider could lead to an increase in advanced bookings starting tonight. As the movie nears its theatrical release, everyone's attention is focused on Prabhas' extended cameo and the impact of stars such as Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar on the film.