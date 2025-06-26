Gurmeet Choudhary pays tribute to Bruce Lee through his martial arts journey

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actor Gurmeet Choudhary shared a powerful glimpse into his lifelong connection with martial arts, paying tribute to legendary icon Bruce Lee.

In his latest post, the ‘Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi’ actor opened up about how martial arts has shaped not only his physical strength but also his mindset. Inspired by Bruce Lee’s philosophy of consistency, focus, and hard work, the actor continues to embrace martial arts as a way of life, drawing peace and power from his training.

Taking to Instagram, Gurmeet posted a bare-bodied photo that captured more than just fitness—it reflected his lifelong dedication to martial arts. In the caption, he revealed that martial arts has been an integral part of his life since childhood, serving not only as a form of training but also as a companion in shaping his mindset. A self-proclaimed admirer of Bruce Lee, Gurmeet praised the legendary icon not just for his moves but for the unwavering discipline, consistency, and relentless work ethic he embodied.

Sharing his photos, the 'Ramayan' actor wrote, “Bare body. Bare soul. Martial arts has been my companion since childhood. I’ve always been a big fan of Bruce Lee — not just for his moves, but for the discipline, consistency, and relentless hard work he stood for. #BruceLeeInspiration #MartialArts.”

On the professional front, Gurmeet Choudhary was last seen in “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein,” a romantic crime thriller streaming on Netflix. Helmed by creator-director Sidharth Sengupta, the series also featured Shweta Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Anchal Singh, with seasoned actors like Saurabh Shukla, Surya Sharma, Arunoday Singh, and Brijendra Kala adding depth in supporting parts.

Produced by Edgestorm Ventures Pvt. Ltd., the second season of “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein” premiered on Netflix on November 22, 2024.

Gurmeet made his Bollywood debut in 2015 with the psychological thriller “Khamoshiyan,” where he played the lead role of Jaidev.

