Jr NTR Chooses Hrithik Roshan Over Prashanth Neel: Deets Inside

Young Tiger Jr NTR is all set to make his Bollywood debut with War 2. For the first time, the RRR star will be associating with Hrithik Roshan.

Apart from War 2, Jr NTR also has a couple of films in his pipeline, one of which is with Koratala Siva and the other project with KGF director Prashanth Neel. If the latest reports are to be believed, Jr NTR is preferring to finish of the shoot of War 2 before commencing Prashanth Neel's untitled film.

Currently, Prashanth Neel is occupied with Rebel Star Prabhas' Salaar, whose shoot is yet to be completed. Tarak is thinking to do Hrithik Roshan's War 2 before Neel's film.

War 2 will be directed by Brahmastra director Ayan Mukherjee .

Jr NTR is still basking in the success of RRR, thanks to Naatu Naatu song, which won an Oscar Award at the 95th Academy Awards.