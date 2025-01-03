Game Changer vs Daaku Maharaj: Box office clash with pre-bookings!

In the coming Sankranti festival, three prominent Telugu films have lined up their releases, and this is going to be a strong box-office clash. Of them, the most-talked-about competition is regarding Game Changer starring Ram Charan and Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaj. According to the latest reports, both films opened their pre-bookings some time ago, but as of now, the trend is not that impressive.

With grosses of more than $380K from 1130 shows in 395 locations in North America, Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer still has a fair start. Though the bookings for Big Pan India movies had indeed been much starker, a good eight days remain for this movie to spring a surprise ahead of its release.

On the other hand, the Balakrishna starrer Daaku Maharaj collected over $92K from 340 shows across 125 centres. The movie's pre-bookings have so far been decent and with just ten days to the release, they would look for capitalizing during the festive period.

Both films have been generating decent buzz, but it remains to be seen whether they will stick around. The trailers of both movies will have to make a bankable impact to get more bookings. The growth in bookings after the release of trailers will tell if the films have enough box office potential.

As the date approaches, people watch with much enthusiasm as these films are lined up for an apparent box office battle between Game Changer and Daaku Maharaj. Time only will tell.

