DJ Tillu Siddu Rejects Chiranjeevi's Movie: Deets Inside

Siddu Jonnalagadda has become the most sought-after actors in Tollywood after the smash success of DJ Tillu in 2022. If everything goes as planned, Siddu Jonnalagadda was supposed to share screen with Chiranjeevi.

Yes, what you read is right. Siddhu Jonnalagadda has been approached to play Chiranjeevi's son in Bro Daddy's remake but the former rejected it. Chiranjeevi and the movie team are in search for a young hero to replace Siddhu.

Sharwanad is in consideration for the same role.

Bro Daddy's remake is going to be directed by Kalyan Krishna. The film is touted to be a hilarious family entertainer, exploring the bond between father and son. It is going to be produced by Sushmitha Konidela.

