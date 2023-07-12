Prabhas' Fans Irks At Project K Team Promotions

Rebel Star Prabhas needs no introduction. He is one of the biggest bankable stars in Tollywood. Prabhas' upcoming movie Project K is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanti fame. It is produced by Vyjayanthi Films.

Project K producers have informed the audience that they would be giving free T-shirts of Project K to whoever grabs them first. They made the link official on July 10 at 7:11 PM. As soon as Prabhas' fans or general audience opened the link, there was an error.

Netizens and Prabhas' fans are trolling Project K team for cheating the viewers to promote their film. They are also calling it as cheap promotions by Project K team.

People are suspicious that the producers are really giving free t-shirts or it is a scam to promote the film.

Talking about the film, Project K boasts a stellar cast including Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan among others. Project K is slated to release in theatres on 12 January 2024.