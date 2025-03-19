Court OTT Deal: Netflix Buys for 8 Crore, OTT Streaming Soon!

In a remarkable feat, Nani's production house has secured a lucrative OTT deal with Netflix for the Telugu film Court: State Vs A Nobody. According to sources, the film has been sold for a whopping Rs 8 crore, making it one of the highest OTT deals for a concept-driven Telugu film in recent times.

The courtroom drama, led by Priyadarshi, has been creating buzz at the Telugu box office, raking in approximately Rs 9 crore net and still going strong. Though there has been a decline in collections in certain pockets, the film has managed to breach the profit zone, generating sizeable returns for its producers and distributors in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Produced on a limited budget of Rs 5 crore, Court has now grossed more than Rs 16 crore from theatrical and OTT acquisitions. With the satellite rights still pending, Nani will end up minting an even higher amount of money, again establishing himself as an intelligent and tactful producer.

Nani's production house brand equity has certainly contributed significantly to the success of the film, both at the box office and streaming markets. Court: State Vs A Nobody is proof of Nani's capability to spot unusual scripts and hit the bullseye at the box office.

As a director, Nani just keeps setting the bar higher, and yet again, he demonstrates with Court: State Vs A Nobody that concept-oriented movies can do incredibly well. With Court: State Vs A Nobody, Nani has shown us all yet again that he is a master producer, and we eagerly await his next offering.

