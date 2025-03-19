Priyanka Chopra’s First Look from Rajamouli & Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 Sets Goes Viral

Fans have finally caught a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra Jonas from the sets of SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s much-anticipated film, tentatively titled SSMB29. The Bollywood star was spotted posing with the crew and a few fans, sparking excitement across social media.

Odisha Schedule Wrapped Up

The two-week-long Odisha shooting schedule for #SSMB29 concluded on Tuesday. Several fans and crew members had been eagerly waiting to see Priyanka Chopra on set. Their patience paid off as the actress was seen interacting with the crew and taking pictures. Fans have been quick to share these moments online, further fueling anticipation for the movie.

Priyanka Chopra’s Enthusiasm Wins Hearts

Apart from clicking pictures, Priyanka took time to engage with the crew and understand the local topography. What stood out was her keen interest in environmental and nature-related discussions, which surprised many. Her enthusiasm and curiosity left a lasting impression on those present.

Mahesh Babu Fans Meet Rajamouli

Mahesh Babu’s fans were also in for a treat as director SS Rajamouli met and posed for pictures with them after the schedule wrap. The ace filmmaker appeared pleased with the way the shoot progressed.

The shooting took place at Talamali Hilltop in the Semiliguda block of Koraput district. Following some initial leaks from the sets, security measures were tightened significantly. Sources indicate that a three-layer security arrangement was implemented with assistance from the state administration to prevent any further leaks.

