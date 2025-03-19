Mahesh Babu’s First Look from SSMB 29 Sets Goes Viral

Superstar Mahesh Babu and visionary filmmaker SS Rajamouli have joined forces for the highly anticipated project, tentatively titled SSMB 29. The film, which has been shrouded in secrecy, recently wrapped up a crucial shooting schedule in Odisha.

Amidst the tight security surrounding the project, a new picture of Mahesh Babu from the sets has surfaced online, instantly capturing the attention of fans and movie enthusiasts. This leaked image is being considered the first unofficial glimpse of Mahesh’s look in the film, making waves across social media.

Rajamouli, known for meticulously guarding his film’s aesthetics until an official reveal, appears to have taken a slightly lenient approach this time, perhaps acknowledging the challenges of maintaining secrecy in the digital era.

In the viral picture, Mahesh Babu sports a well-groomed beard, adding a fresh dimension to his look. His signature long hair, a detail that was widely speculated, is also visible. However, there seems to be no major transformation in his physique—at least in this phase of the shoot. The superstar maintains his usual lean and stylish appearance, hinting that his character’s evolution might unfold as the film progresses.

With every detail of SSMB 29 being closely guarded, this unexpected glimpse has only heightened excitement among fans. Given Rajamouli’s track record of delivering cinematic spectacles, expectations for this project are soaring.

Stay tuned for more exclusive updates on Mahesh Babu’s epic journey with SS Rajamouli!

