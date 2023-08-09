Bholaa Shankar's First Review Out!

Megastar Chiranjeevi has been relentlessly promoting his upcoming film 'Bholaa Shankar'. The remake is directed by Meher Ramesh. Chiranjeevi is going to reprise the role of Ajithi from the Tamil original, Vedalam.

The film revolves around a brother-sister duo and the bond they share. Keerthy Suresh will be playing Chiru's sister in the film, whose trailer received a thumping response from all quarters. Just a day is left for the film to release in theatres. It is all set to arrive in theatres on 11 August 2023.

If you are planning to watch the film, here's the first review. Overseas censor board member Umair Sandhu has said that the action drama is a disastrous mass masala flick. He slammed the Acharya actor. He also wrote that the film follows a 'tharki' mood. "The lead actor touches the bodies of young actresses in movie. Worst Remake of #Vedalam with Stupid action stunts. Telugu audience should grow up & boycott these Nonsense films (sic)," he wrote.

First Review #BholaaShankar : Disaster Mass Masala flick. Grandpa #Chiranjeevi is full on “ Tharki ” mood. He is touching bodies of young actresses in movie. Worst Remake of #Vedalam with Stupid action stunts. Telugu audience should grow up & boycott these Nonsense films. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/FSWVWNdajU — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) August 7, 2023

Bholaa Shankar's US premiers will be held on 10 August 2023. Tamannaah Bhatia, Sushanth will appear in prominent roles. Keep watching this space for more updates.