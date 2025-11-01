Baahubali The Epic Box Office: Prabhas Smashes Re-Release Records!

The cinematic phenomenon Baahubali continues to make history as the re-edited version, titled Baahubali: The Epic, stormed the box office on its opening day. The Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer recorded extraordinary numbers, collecting over Rs.20 crore worldwide, reaffirming its status as one of Indian cinema’s most powerful franchises.

In India, the film earned an impressive Rs.10 crore on Day 1, while its overseas markets added another Rs.8 to 10 crore, bringing the total close to Rs. 20 crore globally. This makes Baahubali: The Epic the biggest-ever re-release in Indian film history. The massive turnout across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi belts has once again highlighted the film’s enduring popularity among fans of all age groups.

Advance bookings had already created waves, crossing Rs.10 crore even before the release, setting the stage for a thunderous start. The re-cut version, which condenses both parts of Baahubali into a single, high-octane cinematic experience, struck a nostalgic chord with audiences who were eager to relive the grand spectacle on the big screen.

The Telugu-speaking regions contributed the largest chunk of the revenue, followed by strong openings in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Multiplexes and premium screens, including IMAX formats, reported houseful shows, with several theatres adding extra screenings to meet the massive demand.

Industry insiders have noted that the film’s success is not just about numbers, but about the cultural weight Baahubali continues to carry. Even after nearly a decade, the world created by director S.S.Rajamouli remains as immersive and awe-inspiring as ever. Fans were seen cheering for Prabhas’ iconic moments, while social media buzzed with emotional posts celebrating the return of a cinematic legend.

With such a record-breaking opening, Baahubali: The Epic has not only outperformed all other re-releases but also set a new benchmark for legacy films in India. As the weekend unfolds, it remains to be seen how far the film can go, but one thing is certain - Prabhas’ power and Rajamouli’s vision have once again united audiences across generations.