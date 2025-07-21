AM Ratnam Proposed As AP Film Development Corporation Chairman: Pawan Kalyan

The press meet for Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu has taken place today in Hyderabad. Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which is finally gearing up for release after a five-year-long wait, is produced by AM Ratnam and directed by his son, Jyothi Krishna.

Krish Jagarlamudi had shot some portions of the film, but Jyothi Krishna took over and was determined to complete the project. The trailer of the film was released a few weeks ago, and the movie will be released worldwide on 24th July, 2025.

Speaking at the press meet, Pawan Kalyan praised AM Ratnam's determination and perseverance to continue with the project. He also revealed that Ratnam was one of the main reasons he remained focused on completing the film. While talking at length about his producer, Pawan Kalyan also stressed that he had recommended AM Ratnam's name to Chandrababu Naidu as the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Film, Television, and Theatre Development Corporation.

It looks like AM Ratnam, who previously made films like Kushi and Bangaram with Pawan Kalyan, has earned his trust enough, and it remains to be seen if he will indeed be made the Chairman of AP FDC.