NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Top Medical Colleges in India for MBBS, BDS & AYUSH

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is to start the counselling process for medical college admission in India on July 21, 2025. According to the National Eligibility Entrance Exam (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2025 results, 12.36 lakh students have passed the examination. With the counselling process already started, candidates are now searching for the best medical colleges in India to complete their MBBS, BDS, Nursing, and AYUSH courses.

Top Medical Colleges in India as per NIRF Rankings 2024

The following are the top 10 medical colleges in India, as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024:

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi: 145th among the world's best universities for medicine courses, AIIMS Delhi takes the first position with a Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR) score of 97.33.

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh: PGIMER Chandigarh stands at 91.49 in TLR to stand at number two among the best medical colleges in India.

Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore: CMC Vellore is third with a TLR score of 95.64, albeit behind PGIMER in Research, Professional Practice, and Collaborative Performance (RPC).

National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bangalore: NIMHANS Bangalore stands at the fourth position with a score of 88.30 under TLR.

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry: JIPMER Puducherry is at the fifth position with a score of 86.45 under TLR.

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow: SGPGIMS Lucknow holds the sixth position with a score of 89.99 under TLR.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi: BHU Varanasi ranks seventh with a TLR score of 84.35 and is ranked between 1001-1200 among the top global universities of the world.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Amritapuri: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Amritapuri ranks eighth with a TLR score of 81.87.

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal: Kasturba Medical College Manipal ranks ninth with a TLR score of 78.85.

Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai: Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital Chennai, is ranked tenth with a TLR score of 87.89.

Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai

King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai

These best medical colleges of India that provide superior education and research exposure to students studying MBBS, BDS, (link not available) Nursing, and AYUSH courses. With the MCC counselling procedure in motion, students are able to select their desired colleges according to their ranks and preferences.

