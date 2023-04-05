Watch: Pushpa The Rule Glimpse Out

Stylish star Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rule is one of the most awaited films of the year. Bunny has been shooting for the film for the past few days.

Bunny's birthday is around the corner, his fans are waiting for the surprise from Pushpa 2. Sukumar surprised the audience by unleashing a special glimpse from Pushpa 2.

The teaser begins with the breaking news that Pushpa escapes from Tirupati. Where is Pushpa? What happened to Pushpa? The teaser is all about it. Here's a glimpse for you, check it out:

Pushpa 2 is directed by Sukumar. Rashmika, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil and others will appear in prominent roles.