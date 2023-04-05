AP CM YS Jagan Vontimitta Temple Visit Cancelled

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has cancelled his scheduled visit to the Sri Kondanda Rama Swamy temple in Vontimitta in YSR Kadapa district on Wednesday following a sprain in his leg while exercising, the CMO stated on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister was supposed to present silk robes to the deity at Vontimitta temple, on the occasion of the Sita Rama Kalyanam State festival which is being celebrated on the 5th. The Chief Minister sprained his leg while exercising this morning and the pain increased further. Doctors have advised the Chief Minister to cancel all travel plans, resulting in the cancellation of his YSR Kadapa visit.

ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ వైయస్‌.జగన్‌కు కాలినొప్పి*. ఉదయం ఎక్సర్‌సైజ్‌ చేస్తున్న సమయంలో బెణికిన కాలు. సాయంత్రానికి పెరిగిన నొప్పి. గతంలో ఇలానే కాలికిగాయం. చాలారోజులపాటు ఇబ్బందిపడ్డ ముఖ్యమంత్రి. ప్రయాణాలు రద్దుచేసుకోవాలని డాక్టర్ల సూచన. రేపటి ఒంటిమిట్ట పర్యటనను రద్దుచేసిన అధికారులు. — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) April 4, 2023

