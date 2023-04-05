Kannada Actors Kiccha Sudeep, Darshan Likely to Join BJP Today 

Bengaluru: Ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections, Kannada Superstar Kiccha Sudeep is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today. It is also reported that another popular Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa is also set to join the saffron camp.

The reports suggest both the actors will join the BJP fold in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other party leaders at a hotel in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The joining of two popular Kannada stars is seen as a major boost to the BJP at a time when the party is making an all out effort to retain Karnataka. In the past several actors from the Sandalwood industry including the late actor Ambareesh, Jaggesh and Divya Spandana, popularly known as Ramya have joined the politics.

Also Read: Kichcha Sudeep gets threats; miscreants warn of leaking private video