Akhil Akkineni Wedding: Nagarjuna Shakes a Leg with Sons - Watch

It's a celebratory day at the Akkineni household as Nagarjuna's younger son, Akhil, gets married to the love of his life, Zainab Ravdjee, in an intimate ceremony attended by family and some of his closest industry friends.

Akhil and Zainab announced their engagement late last year, and since then, there have been rumors about their marriage. Keeping things simple, Akhil didn't want to make much fuss surrounding wedding festivities, and the information only started doing the rounds on social media when the wedding was a week away.

Nagarjuna ensured that he invited both the Telangana and AP chief ministers to his son's wedding, and with Naga Chaitanya also getting married last year, Nagarjuna is a proud father. Zainab is an artist, and even though she doesn't come from the film industry, she has that creative pursuit. Zainab's father owns a real estate construction company, and both families mutually agreed to the wedding.

Now, during the wedding, Nagarjuna donned the fun hat, and it was quite a feat to witness for his fans. The King joined the fun with some dance moves, and it didn't take much time for his sons, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni, to join their father and relish the celebrations.

