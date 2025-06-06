TMC MLA's remarks on Operation Sindoor spark row, video goes viral

Kolkata, June 6 (IANS) A political storm has erupted in West Bengal after a video surfaced on social media showing a Trinamool Congress legislator making controversial remarks about Operation Sindoor.

In the video, Narendranath Chakraborty, TMC MLA from Pandabeswar constituency in West Burdwan district and the party's district president, is heard describing the military operation as a "pre-planned drama" and "a game in the name of war." The remarks were reportedly made during a public meeting in Durgapur.

“Operation Sindoor is a well-planned drama. A game in the name of war is going on. This game has been planned in the name of Pakistan,” Chakraborty is heard saying in the viral clip.

He further questioned the failure to apprehend the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam massacre in Jammu & Kashmir in April, in which 26 Indian tourists were killed.

“Why have the terrorists who killed 26 tourists in Pahalgam not been arrested yet?” he asked.

Chakraborty also made pointed remarks about the name of the operation, invoking Bengali cultural sentiments:

“Do not forget, Sindoor is the lifeblood of Bengalis. Its place is on the heads of women. Those who are trying to do politics over Sindoor should be dumped in dustbins.”

The comments have drawn sharp criticism from the BJP. Jitendra Tewari, former MLA from Pandabeswar and a local BJP leader, condemned Chakraborty’s statements, calling them emblematic of a larger pattern within the TMC.

“Such loose and irresponsible comments are common among Trinamool Congress leaders. But the state government will never act against him because he is a known disciple of Anubrata Mondal -- a party strongman who was recently accused of threatening a police officer with rape threats against his mother and wife. No one expects anything decent from them,” said Tiwari.

This is not the first time TMC leaders have come under fire over Operation Sindoor. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also stirred controversy last month by suggesting that the name of the operation was politically motivated.

“The name ‘Operation Sindoor’ has been chosen to exploit sentiments. This is all part of a political strategy,” Banerjee had said, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “marketing war emotions” for electoral benefit.

