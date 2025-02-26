TN won’t oppose Hindi if it’s not imposed on us, says CM Stalin

Chennai, Feb 26 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday reiterated that self-respect is a defining characteristic of Tamils and emphasised that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is not against Hindi unless it is imposed on the people of the state.

In a letter addressed to DMK cadres, CM Stalin clarified that the party’s opposition to Hindi stems from its continued imposition on Tamil Nadu.

He asserted that the Dravidian movement does not harbour animosity towards any language.

“Tamil Nadu has never viewed any language as an enemy, nor has it attempted to destroy one. However, it has always resisted any language that tries to dominate it,” he said.

The Chief Minister also recalled historical leaders of the Dravidian movement, such as Pitti Theagarayar, who respected Sanskrit but never allowed Tamil to be compromised.

Addressing the controversy surrounding Hindi signage in Tamil Nadu, CM Stalin stated, “We will not oppose if you don’t impose. We will not blacken Hindi words in Tamil Nadu. Self-respect is the unique identity of Tamils, and we will not allow anyone to undermine it.”

He also highlighted the state’s long history of anti-Hindi agitations, dating back to 1937-39, in which prominent figures like social reformer E.V. Ramasamy ‘Periyar’ played an active role.

Responding to a BJP leader’s remarks that defacing Hindi boards at railway stations would inconvenience North Indian passengers, CM Stalin posed a counter-question. He asked whether railway stations in Uttar Pradesh display signage in Tamil and other South Indian languages for travelers attending events like the Kumbh Mela or the Kashi Sangamam.

He also questioned whether railway stations in Uttar Pradesh make announcements in languages spoken in South India.

CM Stalin reminded cadres that many leaders from the Justice Party — considered the parent organisation of the Dravidian movement — and Tamil scholars had actively protested against the imposition of Hindi by the then C. Rajagopalachari-led government between 1937-39.

He further accused the BJP-led Union government of attempting to impose Hindi and Sanskrit under the guise of the three-language formula.

The CM asserted that Tamil Nadu’s steadfast two-language policy (Tamil and English) contributed significantly to the state’s progress in school education, higher education, skill development, and employment opportunities.

CM Stalin assured that his government would take all necessary steps to protect Tamil and resist any attempts to impose Hindi or other languages upon the state.

