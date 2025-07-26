TN: Pregnant woman missing for 10 days delivers healthy baby boy

Chennai, July 26 (IANS) A 25-year-old pregnant woman from Solagar Dhoddi in the Thalavadi Hills, who had gone missing for 10 days after refusing hospital admission earlier this month, safely delivered a healthy baby boy at the District Government Hospital in Chamarajanagar, Karnataka, in the early hours of Saturday.

The woman, identified as Shevanthi, developed labour pains around 10 p.m. on Friday. She was initially taken to the Government Upgraded Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Thalavadi. However, given the baby’s estimated weight of around 3 kg and the potential for complications, she was referred to the Chamarajanagar Government Hospital.

Accompanied by three health department staff members, Shevanthi was transported to the hospital, where she delivered the baby through normal delivery at 12:05 a.m.

A health department staff member confirmed that both mother and child are in good health. Shevanthi is expected to be discharged within three days, depending on their recovery.

Shevanthi’s case had attracted attention after she disappeared from her home in early July, refusing hospital admission despite being due for delivery on July 7. It was later discovered that she had gone to a relative’s house in Karnataka. She underwent a scan at Chamarajanagar, where doctors revised her expected delivery date to July 27.

During this time, her family lost contact with her, prompting them to file a missing person complaint with the local police.

Following repeated counselling efforts, particularly by S. Kannaiyan, president of the Thalavadi Farmers’ Foundation, Shevanthi returned home.

On July 18, she was taken to the Thalavadi hospital for a routine check-up. Despite doctors recommending immediate admission, she insisted on returning only when labour began.

Chamarajanagar, located 23 km (a 30-minute drive) from Thalavadi, is the preferred referral hospital for expectant mothers in the region due to its accessibility and facilities.

In comparison, the Sathyamangalam Government Hospital, 58 km away, involves a challenging journey through the Dhimbam Ghat Road with 27 hairpin bends inside the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, making emergency access difficult.

Authorities and health officials have reiterated the importance of timely antenatal care and cooperation to ensure safe maternal and child health outcomes.

