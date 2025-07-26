CBSE 10th and 12th Compartment Result 2025: Result Date, Time, and How to Check

Jul 26, 2025, 12:40 IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the CBSE Compartment Result 2025 for Classes 10 and 12 on August 5, 2025. Over 2 lakh students appeared for the exams, which were held from July 15 to 22, 2025.

Important Dates

  • CBSE Compartment Exam Dates: July 15 to 22, 2025
  • Expected Result Date: August 5, 2025
  • Result Availability: cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in

How to Check CBSE Compartment Result 2025

To check the CBSE Compartment Result 2025, follow these steps:

  • Visit cbseresults.nic.in
  • Click on the CBSE Supplementary Result 2025 link
  • Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth
  • Download and save your result for future reference

Passing Marks

To pass the CBSE Supplementary Exam 2025, students must secure at least 33% marks in both theory and practical components. Here's the subject-wise distribution of maximum and passing marks for Class 10:

  • Mathematics (Basic and Advanced): 80 marks (passing marks: 27)
  • Science: 80 marks (passing marks: 27)
  • Social Science: 80 marks (passing marks: 27)
  • English: 80 marks (passing marks: 27)
  • Computer Application: 30 marks (passing marks: 10)
  • Other Regional and Foreign Languages: 80 marks (passing marks: 27)

Details Mentioned on CBSE Compartment Scorecard 2025
After downloading the result, students should verify the following details:

  • Student's Name
  • Roll Number
  • School Name and Code
  • Parent's Name (Father & Mother)
  • Class (10th or 12th)
  • Subject Names
  • Marks Obtained in Each Subject
  • Total Marks
  • Result Status (Pass/Fail)
  • Remarks (if any)

Official Websites

The CBSE Compartment Result 2025 will be available on the following official websites:

  • cbseresults.nic.in
  • results.cbse.nic.in
  • cbse.gov.in
  • DigiLocker
  • results.gov.in

