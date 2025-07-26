CBSE 10th and 12th Compartment Result 2025: Result Date, Time, and How to Check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the CBSE Compartment Result 2025 for Classes 10 and 12 on August 5, 2025. Over 2 lakh students appeared for the exams, which were held from July 15 to 22, 2025.

Important Dates

CBSE Compartment Exam Dates: July 15 to 22, 2025

Expected Result Date: August 5, 2025

Result Availability: cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in

How to Check CBSE Compartment Result 2025

To check the CBSE Compartment Result 2025, follow these steps:

Visit cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the CBSE Supplementary Result 2025 link

Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth

Download and save your result for future reference

Passing Marks

To pass the CBSE Supplementary Exam 2025, students must secure at least 33% marks in both theory and practical components. Here's the subject-wise distribution of maximum and passing marks for Class 10:

Mathematics (Basic and Advanced): 80 marks (passing marks: 27)

Science: 80 marks (passing marks: 27)

Social Science: 80 marks (passing marks: 27)

English: 80 marks (passing marks: 27)

Computer Application: 30 marks (passing marks: 10)

Other Regional and Foreign Languages: 80 marks (passing marks: 27)

Details Mentioned on CBSE Compartment Scorecard 2025

After downloading the result, students should verify the following details:

Student's Name

Roll Number

School Name and Code

Parent's Name (Father & Mother)

Class (10th or 12th)

Subject Names

Marks Obtained in Each Subject

Total Marks

Result Status (Pass/Fail)

Remarks (if any)

Official Websites

The CBSE Compartment Result 2025 will be available on the following official websites:

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

DigiLocker

results.gov.in

