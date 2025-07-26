Hyderabad Weather: Incessant Rains Trigger Traffic Woes, Yellow Alert Issued

Incessant rains continue to lash parts of Telangana, particularly throwing life out of gear in Hyderabad.

Over the past two days, continuous rainfall has been reported in most parts of Hyderabad, including Shaikpet, Golconda, Film Nagar, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Lingampalli, Hitech City, Madhapur, Manikonda, Narsingi, Bandlaguda, Attapur, Lingampalli, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Uppal, and Mehdipatnam.

The downpour has resulted in severe water-logging, prompting the Hyderabad Traffic Police to issue guidelines urging motorists and commuters to exercise caution.

Heavy rains have disrupted traffic in the city for the past two days, frustrating employees who have been experiencing significant delays.

Additionally, citizens have complained of overflowing manholes, posing a threat to commuters.

Officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have been directed to remain on high alert as the water level in Hussain Sagar has risen to 513 ft.

GHMC authorities have issued alerts in low-lying areas of the city, particularly for residents living near the Musi River. They have identified vulnerable colonies and urged residents to take all necessary precautions to prevent any loss of life or property.

Meanwhile, the rains have caused water levels to rise in the Jurala, Srisailam, and Nagarjuna Sagar projects.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for parts of Telangana, including Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Nalgonda, and Nagarkurnool.

While the rainfall has brought relief to farmers, employees in Hyderabad are frustrated by water-logged roads—an issue attributed to poor urban planning.

According to reports, Hyderabad is expected to see a drop in rainfall from Saturday (July 26).