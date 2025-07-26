Varalakshmi Vratam 2025: Significance, Rituals, and Puja Procedure!

The month of Sravana is a time of great celebration and spiritual significance. As the month begins, devotees eagerly anticipate the special day of Sravana Sukravaram, a Friday dedicated to the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, also known as Varalakshmi Devi. This day holds immense importance for women, who observe Varalakshmi Vratam with great devotion and dedication.

The Significance of Sravana Sukravaram

Sravana Sukravaram is a day when devotees seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, believing that her divine grace will bring prosperity and happiness to their families. By performing the Sravana Friday Puja, devotees can ensure that their homes are filled with wealth, joy, and good fortune. The puja is a way to appease the goddess and seek her blessings for a prosperous and fulfilling life.

How to Perform Sravana Friday Puja

To perform the Sravana Friday Puja, devotees should start by waking up early, taking a bath, and cleaning their homes. They should then decorate the doorstep with mango arches and flower garlands, creating a festive atmosphere. The puja requires several essential items, including turmeric, saffron, incense sticks, camphor, sandalwood, water, lamp wicks, cow ghee, ointments, akshintas, flowers, bananas, coconuts, banana leaves, betel leaves, vakkas, tora (yarn thread), kalash, silk clothes for the goddess, and ornaments for decoration.

The Puja Procedure

The puja begins with the setup of a mandapam, decorated with banana leaves, flowers, and mango branches. The goddess is then installed on a pedestal, and a coconut is placed on top of a kalash, decorated with water, flowers, akshithas, and mango leaves. The kalash is set up in front of the picture or idol of the goddess, and an offering is made to her. The puja involves the worship of Lord Ganesha, followed by the Kalasha Puja and the invocation of Sri Mahalakshmi. Devotees perform Shodashopachara Puja, offer toram to the goddess, and recite the Ashtottar Pooja.

The Benefits of Sravana Sukravaram Pooja

By performing the Sravana Sukravaram Puja, devotees can experience numerous benefits. The puja is believed to bring prosperity, happiness, and good fortune to the family. It is also believed to remove obstacles and bring success in all endeavors. Devotees who perform this puja with devotion and dedication can expect a fulfilling and prosperous life.

Conclusion

Sravana Sukravaram Pooja is a special day of devotion and celebration, dedicated to the worship of Goddess Lakshmi. By performing this puja, devotees can seek the blessings of the goddess and experience prosperity, happiness, and good fortune in their lives. With its rich rituals and spiritual significance, Sravana Sukravaram Pooja is a day that holds immense importance for devotees of Goddess Lakshmi.

