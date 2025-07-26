Schools Closed in Kerala's Three Districts Today, July 26 Due To Heavy Rains

Unrelenting rainfall has thrown normal life out of gear across Kerala, triggering floods, landslides, and widespread disruptions in several districts. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of further intensification over the next five days, authorities have swung into action to prevent loss of life and property.

Schools Closed in Three Districts on July 26

In a precautionary move, district administrations in Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Pathanamthitta have announced a holiday for all educational institutions on Saturday, July 26, due to the deteriorating weather. The order covers schools, professional colleges, anganwadis, vacation training centres, and religious study institutes. However, pre-scheduled exams will be held as planned, officials clarified.

IMD Issues Rain and Wind Alerts

The IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts, citing the possibility of very heavy rainfall and strong winds. A trough extending from the Maharashtra coast to Kerala, along with a well-marked low-pressure system over the northwest Bay of Bengal near West Bengal, is fuelling the current weather system.

Rivers Swell, Flood Alerts Issued

With rivers across the state swelling, the Irrigation Department and the Central Water Commission (CWC) have sounded alerts in multiple locations:

Orange Alert – Rising water levels:

Pathanamthitta

Manimala (Thondru Station)

Achankovil (Konni GD, Kalleli, Thumpamon – CWC)

Yellow Alert – Moderate risk:

Thiruvananthapuram

Vamanapuram (Mailammoodu)

Kollam

Pallikkal (Anayadi)

Alappuzha

Achankovil (Nalukettukavala)

Pathanamthitta

Pamba (Aranmula, Madamon – CWC)

Manimala (Kallooppara – CWC)

Kasaragod

Mogral (Madhur)

Uppala (Uppala)

Emergency Services on High Alert

Disaster response teams are on standby across affected districts. Local authorities are closely monitoring flood-prone and landslide-prone zones, and evacuation efforts have begun in several low-lying areas.

Public Advisory:

Avoid venturing near rivers and water bodies

Follow official instructions promptly

Be prepared to relocate if necessary

As Kerala braces for more intense rainfall in the coming days, authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and prioritize safety.