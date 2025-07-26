Pune, Palghar on Red Alert: IMD Warns of Heavy Rainfall on July 26

Residents in Pune and neighbouring ghat sections are bracing for a wet and stormy Saturday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for July 26. The alert warns of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and squall-like conditions.

Pune City and Ghat Zones Under Severe Warning

The red alert covers Pune city as well as the adjoining ghat sections, placing the region under a high-risk zone for extreme weather. The IMD’s colour-coded map highlights thunderstorms and lightning as likely threats, making travel and outdoor activities potentially dangerous.

Palghar Declares Holiday for Schools and Colleges

Palghar district, which is also on red alert, has announced a holiday for all schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centres on Saturday. The decision was confirmed by District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar as a precautionary measure against the forecasted extreme rainfall.

Orange Alert for Konkan Belt and Neighbouring Districts

While Pune and Palghar face the most severe warnings, several other districts are on orange alert, which indicates heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. These include Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and the ghat areas of Nashik and Satara, where intense rainfall is expected throughout the day.

Wider Weather Impact: Marathwada and West Bengal Also Affected

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Mumbai has further warned that isolated parts of Marathwada may experience thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph.

The current spell of rainfall is being driven by a deep depression system moving towards north Odisha and Jharkhand, triggering widespread showers across eastern and central India. Regions in West Bengal, including Bankura, Paschim Medinipur, Purulia, and Kolkata, are also likely to witness heavy rainfall in the coming days.

Authorities Advise Caution

With hilly areas at high risk, authorities are closely monitoring the situation. Residents have been urged to:

Avoid unnecessary travel, especially through ghat roads.

Stay updated on official weather and civic alerts.

Take precautions against thunderstorms and lightning.

Experts warn that carrying just an umbrella may not be enough this weekend; the safest option is to stay indoors unless essential travel is required.