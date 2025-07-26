Astronomer CEO Scandal: How are Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay Chris Martin Related? Everything About Their Relationship

In what can only be considered a diabolical move from tech company Astronomer, they have hired Hollywood actress and ex-wife of Coldplay's Chris Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow, as the temporary spokesperson of their company. Dressed in full business attire, Gwyneth was asked to answer the most pressing questions that people have been having about Astronomer over the past few weeks.

For the unknown, after their affair got out, Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot resigned from their respective roles, but Astronomer social media has been buzzing with only questions about the whole Coldplay affair. So, they cleverly hired Paltrow and made her answer what the company does in the best way possible.

This move from Astronomer is definitely funny, to say the least, and if you are wondering how bringing Gwyneth Paltrow is diabolical, you need to know the history between Paltrow and Chris Martin. Also, it should be remembered that Chris Martin's words after Andy-Kristin's reaction went viral in no time. Chris Martin expressed that either they were having an affair or they were just too shy.

So, let's get into the details of the relationship between Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin.

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow: From Dating, Marriage, and Divorce to Being Best Friends

The duo were married for 10 years before they announced that they were "consciously uncoupling" back in 2014. Reports of a relationship blooming between them first surfaced way back in 2002, when cameras captured Gwyneth hanging out with Chris backstage at one of Coldplay's concerts.

Even after their divorce, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin continue to be good friends. They are co-parenting their kids and are living their lives separately now. Their friendship even got to the point where Chris joined Paltrow's honeymoon with her TV writer husband, Brad Falchuk, in 2018.

A year after they were rumored to be a couple, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin announced that they were pregnant and were expecting their first child together. Few days after the announcement, on 5th December, 2003, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin reportedly got hitched in a secret ceremony that wasn't even attended by Paltrow's mom herself.

After the birth of their first child, Paltrow and Chris revealed that they were expecting their second child in 2006, and later that year, the actress gave birth to a son. It was after this that Gwyneth revealed Chris' help in her tackling postpartum depression. She mentioned that the Coldplay singer was the first to identify that she was going through a mental health issue.

Soon after this, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin faced turbulences in their marriage and eventually called it quits in 2014. Since then, the couple have been co-parenting their children and have remained good friends. Paltrow went on to call Chris Martin her brother in an interview back in 2021, and she later issued a clarification that he was more like family to her, and she can rely on him for any support.