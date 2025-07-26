On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Divyanka Tripathi reveals she ‘once dreamt of wearing the uniform’

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Actress Divyanka Tripathi and her actor husband Vivek Dahiya visited the Combat Army Aviation Training School in Nashik, where they had heartfelt conversations with Colonel Jaskar Choudhary.

Divyanka took to Instagram on Kargil Vijay Diwas, where she shared a few pictures from her visit and said that soldiers remind what true service looks like.

For the caption, she wrote: “Our visit to the Combat Army Aviation Training School in Nashik hit differently, a place where valour is taught, not told. During heartfelt conversations with our friend, an acting officer- Col Jaskar Choudhary, we were filled with awe at the grit it takes to serve.”

“From running on sheer passion to sacrificing comfort for country, these soldiers remind us what true service looks like.”

Divyanka shared that she dreamt of wearing the uniform.

“I once dreamt of wearing the uniform… perhaps one day I’ll live it on screen. But today, I lived it through their stories. A nostalgia for something I never had, and a pride I’ll always carry.”

She concluded the post: “‘Let’s strive to be citizens worthy of their sacrifices.’ To the ones who gave it all- we remember, we salute. Jai Hind. #KargilVijayDiwas”

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26, to observe India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War for ousting Pakistani Forces from their occupied positions on the mountain tops of Northern Kargil District in Ladakh in 1999.

Talking about Divyanka, she is known for playing the double roles of Vidya Pratapsingh and Divya Shukla in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Dr. Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

In 2017, participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 and emerged as the winner. In 2021, she participated at Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as a contestant where she emerged as the runner-up.

Divyanka and Vivek met on the sets of their show “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” and fell in love. They got engaged in January 2016. Few months later in the same year the couple got married in Bhopal.

