Cervical cancer: Over 10 cr women above age 30 screened in Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, says govt

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) To prevent the rising burden of cervical cancer and related deaths in India, more than 10.18 crore women aged 30 years and above have been screened for the condition across the country at the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs), the government informed the Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon session.

India accounts for 25 per cent of global cervical cancer deaths -- largely due to delayed diagnosis.

“Till July 20, data from the National NCD Portal indicates that 10.18 crore women out of an eligible population of 25.42 crore females aged 30 years and above have been screened for cervical cancer,” Jadhav said.

“This reflects the government’s strong commitment to comprehensive and preventive healthcare delivery through Ayushman Arogya Mandirs,” he added.

The achievement is part of the population-based initiative for screening, prevention, and management of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), being implemented under the National Health Mission (NHM).

“The initiative targets women aged 30 to 65 years, with screening primarily done using Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA) at Sub-Health Centres and Primary Health Centres under AAM by trained health workers. VIA-positive cases are referred to higher centres for further diagnostic evaluation,” Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav stated in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

Further, to prevent cervical cases at the grassroots level, the government has roped in Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) who play a critical role by using Community Based Assessment Checklist (CBAC) forms to identify individuals at risk. They facilitate the women’s participation in regular health check-ups and screenings at AAMs.

ASHAs also help generate awareness about the importance of early detection and adopting a healthy lifestyle.

The Ministry had also launched a time-bound NCD Screening Campaign from February 20 to March 31, to accelerate screening efforts for individuals aged 30 years and above. The success of this campaign has contributed to the current achievement, Jadhav said.

