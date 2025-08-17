TN Governor playing cheap politics, says CM Stalin

Chennai, Aug 17 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday came down heavily on Governor R.N. Ravi, accusing him of indulging in “cheap politics” and spreading fear and misinformation against the DMK government.

Speaking at Dharmapuri, where he launched an instant crop loan scheme under the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS), CM Stalin said the Governor had gone beyond the role of the Opposition in trying to malign the state government.

“There is a person sitting in the Governor’s bungalow whose cheap politics surpasses that of the Opposition. He mocks the Dravidian Model, derides our language, and even cooks up a non-existent Thirukkural. His constant attacks will only strengthen our love for Tamil culture and language,” Stalin said.

He dismissed Governor Ravi’s claims that Tamil Nadu was unsafe for women, citing Union government statistics.

“According to the National Crime Records Bureau, BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh tops the list of crimes against women. If Tamil Nadu was unsafe, how did we attract Rs 10 lakh crore investments since we assumed office?” he asked.

The Chief Minister also outlined his vision for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections, declaring that the DMK government would return with renewed vigour under ‘Dravidian Model 2.0’.

“The next government will once again be a Dravidian-model government. Dravidian Model 2.0 will take Tamil Nadu to new heights,” he asserted.

Listing his government’s flagship welfare measures, Stalin said that women themselves were the best ambassadors of the schemes.

He recalled how the free bus travel scheme for women was ridiculed by critics who predicted reduced services and fare hikes. “We did not see it as an expenditure but as an investment in women. Similarly, the Magalir Urimai Thittam has enabled women to save close to Rs 50,000 since its inception,” he said.

On the development front, Stalin launched the instant crop loan scheme under PACS, under which online applications will be processed and loan amounts credited to farmers’ accounts on the same day.

The scheme was rolled out on a pilot basis at Balajangamanahalli PACS in Adhiyamankottai, Dharmapuri, and will be expanded statewide.

The Chief Minister also distributed cheques to beneficiaries, inaugurated completed projects, and laid the foundation for new development works during the event.

