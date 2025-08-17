15 years of ‘Black Swan’: Mila Kunis opens up on unsparing preparation for her part in the film

Los Angeles, Aug 17 (IANS) Hollywood actress Mila Kunis delivered one hell of a performance in the Darren Aronofsky directorial ‘Black Swan’. However, legendary things are often shaped by gruelling circumstances.

The actress recently opened up about her grueling preparation for her role in the film, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Speaking with ‘Vogue’ to mark the 2010 film's 15th anniversary, the actress, who was joined by co-star Natalie Portman and director Darren Aronofsky, shared how she transformed herself to portray a professional ballerina on-screen.

She said, “My prep was a lot of dancing and very little eating, which I know you’re not supposed to say, but it’s the truth. I drank a lot of broth and danced for 12 hours a day”.

She further mentioned, “We were only supposed to have three months of prep before filming started, but we lost some financing, so that got extended to six months while Darren tried to find money. It sucked for Darren, but Nat and I were so happy because we had three extra months to dance”.

As per ‘People’, the Luckiest Girl Alive star also recalled how she sustained painful injuries while filming the movie's many dancing scenes.

She told Vogue, “We would shoot those dancing scenes for hours, and I had bruises all over my ribs just from being lifted over and over again. I also dislocated my shoulder pretty early in the production and thought I was completely screwed, but Darren sent me to an acupuncturist and I somehow came out totally fine”.

During the interview, Portman, 44, shared the surprising story of how Kunis came to be cast in the role of Lily, the seductive rival of Portman's character, Nina.

Natalie said, “We had been friends for years, and I remember being at the Rose Bowl Flea Market with her, talking about this ballet movie I was making with Darren. Mila said, 'I remember when I would take off my pointe shoes’, and I was like, 'Wait, you did ballet?' I immediately called Darren and said there was this amazing actress with ballet experience who would be perfect for Lily”.

