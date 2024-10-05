TN to get rains till Oct 9 due to cyclonic storms, says Met Department

Chennai, Oct 5 (IANS) Several districts of Tamil Nadu will get rains till October 9 due to a cyclonic circulation, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC ) has predicted.

With the southwest monsoon withdrawing and the northeast monsoon to set in by the third week of October, the state is witnessing a transition phase, the RMC said.

It has forecast enhanced rainfall activity over the state for a week covering most weather stations, while stations in northern parts of the state may get more rain compared to those in the southern districts.

The RMC, in the statement, also said that for the next two to three days, the daytime temperature is likely to remain above normal at many weather stations but would be offset by evening showers. The warm maximum temperature would gradually drop, it said.

Many districts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday witnessed heavy rains. The RMC also predicted heavy rains in Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Theni, Sivagangai and ghat areas of Coimbatore district on Sunday. A similar weather trend of heavy rainfall covering many districts, particularly in northern Tamil Nadu, would continue till October 10. The Weather Department also predicted an increase in rainfalls in the runup to the northeast monsoon, which is likely to set in around the third week of October.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, in a statement, said that a cyclonic circulation over the west-central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal, which is moving westwards, would trigger fairly widespread rainfall over north and interior parts of the state.

Another cyclonic circulation expected around October 9 and October 10 would sustain the wet spell over the state, he said.

Chennai too has chances of light to moderate rainfall in some areas during the weekend.

The state has so far received an overall 1 cm of rainfall against its usual share of 1.7 cm of rainfall since October 1. This would be logged into the northeast monsoon rainfall.

Tamil Nadu experienced heavy to very heavy rains during the northeast monsoon in December 2023 and in Chennai alone, 16 people lost their lives in floods.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin held a meeting of senior ministers and officials, including the Chief Secretary, as part of monsoon preparedness on Saturday. He directed officials to be on alert and to be ready for any eventuality. He also called upon the officials to clear the stormwater drains as well as to take all precautionary measures to prevent water clogging and stagnation due to heavy rains.

