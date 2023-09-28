TN CM Stalin condoles passing away of M.S. Swaminathan

Chennai, Sep 28 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday expressed condolences on the passing away of eminent agricultural scientist Dr M.S. Swaminathan.

Taking to social media, he said, "Deeply saddened to hear the passing away of eminent agro scientist, Thiru M.S. Swaminathan. His pioneering work in the field of sustainable food security has had a profound impact world wide. I will always cherish the moments I spent with him. My thoughts are with his family and the global science community during this difficult time."

Padmabushan Dr M.S. Swaminathan passed away at his Chennai residence this morning at 11.20 am.

He was a renowned agricultural scientist credited with pioneering works in sustainable food security.

Dr Swaminathan was one of the architects of Green Revolution - a programme that paved the way for a huge growth in the production of rice and wheat through the adaptation of Chemical –Biological technology.

He was a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha from 2007 till 2013 and had flagged several issues concerning agriculture and farming in India.

