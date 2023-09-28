Naidu in Rajahmundry Prison: Srikakulam TDP’s Postcard Campaign Turns Out to be a Damp Squib

Srikakulam: Expressing their solidarity with the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who was arrested earlier this month in the skill development scam case, the TDP leaders have launched a postcard campaign ‘We are with you’ in Srikakulam on Thursday.

The TDP leaders said they will send all those letters to the party chief, who is lodged in the Sneha block of Rajahmundry central prison in Rajamahendravaram, to express their support for his early release.

However, the postcard campaign turned out to be a damp squib. The party leaders and workers were seen buying the postcards from the local post office in bulk and writing letters themselves at a protest camp outside TDP office in Narasannapet. The locals were amused to see the TDP workers themselves writing letters to show their support for Naidu. This shows the Opposition leader and former chief minister has no support among the locals and the party is trying to portray the fake postcard campaign as people’s protest against Naidu’s arrest in the corruption case.

According to reports, the TDP leadership has set a target of 5,000 to 10,000 postcards for each constituency. The party’s district unit is learnt to have sent 60,000 to 1 lakh postcards to the central prison authorities to register their protest against Naidu’s arrest.

Three weeks have passed since Naidu was arrested, however, the party chief has received little to no support from other political parties and people of the state. The party leaders tried everything from holding protests to calling for bandh to visiting religious places but failed to get people’s support against Naidu’s arrest. The people seem to have realised that the Opposition leader was indeed involved in corruption and law will take its own course.