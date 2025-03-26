Three killed as dumper hits car in Rajasthan

Jaipur, March 26 (IANS) Three people were killed and two others injured when a dumper collided head-on with a car returning from Jodhpur.

The incident occurred late Tuesday night near Chaba village in the Shergarh police station area.

ASI Raghunath Singh Champawat said the deceased were identified as Ganesh Ram (32), a government teacher, his wife Mamta, and Ajay Kumar (35), a Lower Division Clerk.

The injured include Ganesh and Mamta's one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Mansi, and another government teacher, Girdhariram.

Ganesh Ram, who was unwell, had traveled to Jodhpur for medical consultation at Rajmathai. After finishing their visit, the group left Jodhpur at 7 p.m. for their home.

However, tragedy struck around 10 p.m. when a speeding dumper crashed into their car, completely shattering the vehicle.

Hearing the loud crash, nearby residents rushed to the scene and alerted the police.

The police team rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operation.

Due to the severity of the accident, rescuing the trapped victims from the mangled car required significant effort, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The driver of the dumper fled the scene immediately after the crash.

While the child sustained minor injuries, the critically injured Girdhariram was referred to Jodhpur for advanced treatment.

Ganesh was a second-grade teacher in Bhojakor, Pilva.

Girdhariram, a first-grade teacher from Barjasar, Bikaner, is currently undergoing treatment.

The deceased and the injured were all friends and were posted in Rajmathai in different government departments.

Authorities are investigating the incident while efforts are underway to trace the dumper driver who fled the scene.

In another incident on Tuesday, a 9th-grade student was seriously injured after being hit by a car in the Gandhinagar Police Station area of Ajmer.

The incident occurred when she was crossing the road after deboarding from a bus.

The injured girl was identified as Monica.

Locals have demanded the installation of speed breakers and the implementation of traffic rules.

