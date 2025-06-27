Three arrested in J&K's Sopore for anti-national activities

Srinagar, June 27 (IANS) The J&K Police on Friday arrested three people for their alleged involvement in activities prejudicial to the security and sovereignty of the country, officials said.

The three persons were identified as Irfan Mohiuddin Dar of Sangrampora Sopore, Mohd Asif Khan of Harwan Bomai, and Gowhar Maqbool Rather of Hardushiva. They had reportedly been under surveillance for some time, said the officials, adding that they were booked under the harsh Public Safety Act (PSA).

According to a police statement, the three were allegedly using encrypted communication channels, including VOIP and VPN networks, to stay in contact with “terrorist handlers across the border”.

The police claimed that the individuals, despite facing multiple FIRs under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the past, continued to motivate local youth for anti-national activities in a clandestine manner.

“After sustained surveillance and compilation of dossiers, detention orders were issued by the competent authority and all three have been lodged at Kot Bhalwal Jail,” the statement added.

Sopore Police reiterated its “uncompromising stance” on what it terms subversive activity, asserting: “We are watching. Any individual attempting to disrupt peace or security will face the full weight of the law.”

Police also thanked the “peace-loving citizens of Sopore” for their support and urged continued public cooperation in maintaining “the hard-earned peace of the valley”.

After the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed by Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in Baisaran meadow, the army, security forces, and J&K Police are on maximum alert against terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

Intelligence agencies believe that logistic support to terrorists is given by OGWs and sympathisers, and the activities of people falling in this group are the bedrock on which terrorism sustains.

Drug smugglers and drug peddlers are also on the radar of the security forces, as different agencies believe that the funds generated by such activities are finally used to support and sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

